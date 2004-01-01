Granit Xhaka holds talks with Arsenal over new contract

Arsenal vice-captain Granit Xhaka is keen to extend his stay at the club and talks have taken place over a new contract, 90min understands.

The Switzerland international has managed to completely turn his Gunners career around over the last couple of seasons.

He seemed to be heading for the exit door after lashing out at fans in a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace in October 2019, subsequently being stripped of the captaincy.

A move to Hertha Berlin was all but complete the following January, but Mikel Arteta convinced Xhaka to change his mind and stay at the club he joined from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

The 30-year-old has cemented his status as one of the Premier League's midfielders - playing a key role in their surprise Premier League title charge - and sources have confirmed to 90min that Xhaka wants to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, Arsenal have already held talks with Xhaka about a new deal.

On this edition of The Chronicles of a Gooner, part of the 90min podcast network, Harry Symeou and Charles Watts discuss Arsenal potentially making a mega-money move for Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Xhaka's current contract expires in the summer of 2024, though Arsenal retain an option to extend by a further year, and it's hoped that negotiations can be concluded fairly quickly as there's a willingness from both sides to agree terms.

Arteta has also given his seal of approval for a player who is closing in on 300 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.