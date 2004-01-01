Granit Xhaka slams Arsenal teammates after shock Newcastle defeat

Granit Xhaka has unleashed a furious criticism of his Arsenal team-mates after they were stunned 2-0 by Newcastle United on Monday.

The Gunners needed a win to keep their top-four fate in their hands but were absolutely thumped by Eddie Howe's side, leaving them fifth in the Premier League table and two points behind Tottenham with just one game to play.

Antonio Conte's side face a final-day trip to Norwich which they are expected to win comfortably, meaning the Newcastle defeat may well have cost Arsenal Champions League football for another season.

After the game, Xhaka was livid with his side's performance.

“We came here to show a different game but from the first minute until the 90th minute we didn’t deserve to be on the pitch today," he said.

“I can't explain to you. We didn’t do what the game plan was. Not listening to the coaches. Doing our things. And then when we do our things this game happened what happened. It was a disaster performance and like this, you don’t deserve to play Champions League, you don’t deserve to even play Europa League, and it’s very hard to take it at the moment.

“I don’t know why we are not doing what the coach is asking for us.”

Xhaka was then asked whether Arsenal's young squad could be to blame for their struggles dealing with the pressure, but the Swiss midfielder stressed that mental strength is not guaranteed in any player.

“I don’t know... if someone is not ready for this game, stay at home," he continued. "Simple as that.

“It doesn’t matter the age. You can be 30, you can 35, you can be 10, you can be 18. If you’re not ready for that, if you’re nervous, stay on the bench, stay at home, don’t come here.

“We need people to have the balls - I’m sorry to say this - to come here to play because we know this game is one of the most important games for us.

“I feel very, very sorry for the people who came here, for the Arsenal supporters, but this is not the way we want to go and that’s the only thing I can say, and to say sorry to them. I don’t have any other words.”