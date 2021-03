Argentina has a reputation for producing some of the world's toughest tackling, no-nonsense defensive midfielders over the years, including Esteban Cambiasso and Javier Mascherano in more recent times.

While the current generation is perhaps less blessed with talent, there are some players quietly making their way despite not being the biggest names.

One such name is Guido Rodriguez, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League having impressed in La Liga with Real Betis.

Mundo Deportivo (via the Metro ) report that Arsenal have been scouting the Argentine for several months and have now decided to push to complete a deal at the end of the season. Rodriguez only signed for Betis in January 2020 and has a £69m release clause in his contract, however, which would make the deal a pricey one to pursue.

There are likely many Arsenal fans now wondering who exactly Rodriguez is, what he could actually bring to north London for such a price tag, and whether the deal is a realistic one given that Thomas Partey arrived for big money just last summer.

Not to worry - here's all you need to know about the 26-year-old.

1. A national team regular

Rodriguez is an Argentina international | Bruna Prado/Getty Images

When your club is linked with a name who is a little alien to many, it's always comforting to know that their CV boasts some national team pedigree.



Rodriguez has earned ten caps for Argentina thus far and was a part of the side that finished third in the 2019 Copa America.

2. A respectable trophy cabinet

3. A midfield engine

4. Ill-disciplined

Rodriguez attempts to keep Lionel Messi at bay | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Arsenal's squad needs some winners - desperately. Winning the 2020 FA Cup has helped, but a spine of sustainable players with a winning pedigree is key in order to properly move forward.Rodriguez has collected a bunch of accolades on his journey to Europe; he won the 2014 Copa Sudamericana with River Plate, and picked up the 2018 Liga MX title, as well as the 2019 Copa MX with Club America.Alongside those, the 26-year-old won the 2018/19 Mexican Golden Ball for his performances, and is a two-time Liga MX defensive midfielder of the year. Not too shabby.Rodriguez leaves it all out on the pitch when he plays. A tenacious and tireless worker, he thrives in recovering the ball with tackles, halting attacks and never runs out of steam.He has been one of Europe's top midfield tacklers over the last year, averaging 3.11 per 90 minutes, as well as 20.3 pressures per 90. He gives attackers no room to breathe.

The downside of the Argentine's passionate and high intensity game is his disciplinary record, something which Arsenal have also struggled with under Mikel Arteta.



Rodriguez has picked up eight red cards throughout his career, four of which all came in the 2017/18 season.



When it's not red, it's yellow, too. He picked up 13 total yellows in 2019/20 and sits on seven at the time of writing. He might have a hard time adjusting to VAR.

5. FIFA 21 rating

Add Rodriguez to your transfer shortlist | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

For those who cannot wait for summer transfer windows and want to get to business, Rodriguez would make a shrewd addition to any FIFA Career Mode road to glory at 76 rated.



His potential is said to only be 78, but with a cheap transfer fee in-game and a modest wage, combined with a very healthy four star skills, he could be a solid coup in your push for European football.

6. He's effortlessly cool

Alright, between the cutting edge football talk, we have to break it down a little.Guido Rodriguez is a strapping chap. He loves a long shot, tackles hard and dresses well.Add him to an Arsenal roster that already possesses Hector Bellerin and they're on for an endlessly cool team. Maybe a trophy too, but whatever.Source : 90min