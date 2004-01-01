 
Hating Arsenal & 'fragile foundations' - inside the weirdest night in Premier League history

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Man City in a game most of their fans wanted to lose, creating a strange atmosphere and angering Ange Postecoglou.
Source : 90min

