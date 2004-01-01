Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears

Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.

The Spain international was born and raised in Catalonia, working his way through Barça's famed La Masia academy before joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

And 90min understands he is set to rejoin Barcelona prior to Thursday's transfer deadline, with Arsenal agreeing to terminate his contract, which had less than a year left to run.

90min reported on Tuesday that Barça were still hoping to bring in Juan Foyth as their new right-back, but they failed to agree terms with Villarreal and have since prioritised a move for Bellerin.

The 27-year-old fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium in 2021 and spent last season on loan in La Liga with Real Betis.

While Bellerin will add to the Blaugrana's depth at right-back, current option Sergino Dest is on the brink of joining Italian champions AC Milan on loan. Summer signing Jules Kounde, a natural centre-back, has most recently been used in that position.

Barcelona are now set to bring in two full-backs from London clubs on deadline day, with Marcos Alonso close to finalising a move from Chelsea. Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will head the other way.