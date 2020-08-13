Hector Bellerin Becomes Second Biggest Shareholder at Forest Green Rovers

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has invested in League Two side Forest Green Rovers, becoming the club’s second largest shareholder in his efforts to continue raising awareness surrounding environmental issues and joining Forest Green’s existing journey to a sustainable future.

Bellerin has long held a passion for the environment and conservation and pledged to help tackle climate change by planting 3,000 trees for every Arsenal victory during ‘Project Restart’.

Welcome to FGR, Hector!#WeAreFGR ? — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) September 8, 2020

“I was really excited when I first discovered the opportunity to get involved at Forest Green Rovers – and the brilliant work the club is already doing,” the Spaniard told FGR.co.uk.

“It’s important that I invest in things I am passionate about – and I’m excited to help push football into having a sustainable future.

“Forest Green Rovers prove to clubs who say ‘they don’t have resources to be sustainable’ – that it is possible. With the new stadium, being carbon neutral and vegan the club is doing some mind-blowing work. People have a universal love of football, so there’s no better industry to promote sustainability – and what we can do as football supporters to be more environmentally conscious.