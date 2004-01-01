Hector Bellerin completes return to Barcelona on free transfer

Barcelona have completed the signing of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal on a free transfer.

The Spain international fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta back in 2021 and spent last season on loan at La Liga side Real Betis.

And he will be returned to his homeland with boyhood club Barcelona, whom he left at the age of 16 to first sign for the Gunners.

Bellerin returns to Barça having won three FA Cups in England and become a fan favourite in north London.

After a promising start to his Arsenal career, his searing pace was eroded by several injury problems. He was effectively replaced as their starting right-back by Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer.

Barcelona have been on the hunt for further reinforcements at right-back this window, with Sergino Dest being deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi and joining AC Milan on loan hours before Bellerin's arrival.

They had previously targeted former Tottenham defender Juan Foyth but could not agree a fee with Villarreal for the Argentina international, turning to Bellerin this week instead.