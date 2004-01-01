Hector Bellerin linked with shock move to Barcelona

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a surprise move to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants looking for defensive cover this summer.

The Spanish full-back spent last season on loan at Real Betis and made 32 appearances for the club as they won the 2021/22 Copa del Rey.

Now back at Arsenal following the end of said loan, Bellerin is seeking a move away from the Emirates Stadium once again and, according to Mundo Deportivo, that move could be to Barcelona. Bellerin has been cited as an alternative target for the club after Cesar Azpilicueta signed a new deal at Chelsea.

Barça had been confident of signing the Chelsea captain, and the player himself admitted to holding talks with the Blaugrana before ultimately decided to signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Bellerin is a player that Barcelona have 'liked' for a while according to the Spanish publication as the club have registered an interest in his services in each of the last four seasons.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Sean Walsh bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Man Utd's transfer market implosion in targeting deals for Adrien Rabiot & Marko Arnautovic, Man City's stance on selling Bernardo Silva to Barcelona, Wilfried Zaha's future and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

In order to make a move away from Arsenal possible this summer, the full-back's agent has recently met with the Gunners in order to agree upon a contract termination.

Before agreeing a deal for Bellerin however, the Blaugrana are keen to ensure they can register the other signings they've made this summer. Due to financial constraints, the club have been unable to register Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie and co ahead of their first La Liga game of the 2022/23 season.