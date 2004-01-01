Houssem Aouar fails to attend training with Lyon as he pushes for move away

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has failed to report back to the club for pre-season training amid rumours he's pushing for a move away.

The Frenchman was expected to return from his summer break on July 1, though having failed to attend his side's first pre-season meet up he's still yet to be seen almost a week on.

After the news emerged, Lyon claimed Aouar's absence was due to him falling sick, though Get French Football News report that the midfielder wants to leave and that's why he hasn't returned.

The one-cap France international is said to be disappointed that the club failed to retain the services of talisman Memphis Depay who recently joined Barcelona on a free transfer, yet in truth it seems they had very little say in the matter.

Rumours regarding Aouar's future have circled for some time, with Arsenal just one of the clubs credited with an interest in him last summer. However, his desire to play Champions League football saw any potential switch to north London scuppered.

Both Juventus, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for Aouar, but with two years still remaining on his deal with Lyon the Ligue 1 outfit are under no real pressure to cut ties with the youngster.

Houssem Aouar could be on his way out of Lyon | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Having once again failed to qualify for the Champions League, Lyon are under serious threat of losing some of their big-name players.

Moussa Dembele is another who could soon be heading for the exit door after reports emerged that he was looking to leave the club, though the former Celtic man has since taken to social media to deny the claims.

Dembele spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, yet he didn't really make a impression on the first team after failing to score in any of his seven appearances in all competitions.