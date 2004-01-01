How 90min's Our 21 fared in the Euro 2020 group stages

We're three matchdays into Euro 2020 now, and it's safe to say that the stars from 90min's Our 21 are making their presence felt.

Of the 21 players, 17 have made it through to the knockout stages, with many playing an integral role in their team's successes.

Some have scored huge goals, some have won UEFA Star of the Match awards, and some (well, most) have been linked with moves to the biggest clubs in Europe.

Let's take a look at how they've all fared so far.

1. Phil Foden

Foden impressed in the first game | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 2



Foden started England's first two matches but was dropped for the third to avoid picking up a suspension, which could have been disastrous with Mason Mount still isolating.



We saw real glimpses of the Man City starlet's dazzling quality, particularly in the first game against Croatia. Some glorious first touches and an early strike which hit the post to set the tone, and Foden looked at home as a starter for England.



The next game against Scotland wasn't his finest, but you could say that about literally anyone in an England shirt.

2. Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch dominated North Macedonia | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 2



Gravenberch was slowly eased into Euro 2020. He was an unused substitute in the first game, came off the bench for the second and was then handed his first international start in the third against North Macedonia.



As you'd expect, the Ajax man was dominant. He shone in defence and dominated in attack, and now we can look forward to seeing him strut his stuff against superior opposition.

3. Pedri

Pedri has been excellent for Spain | David Ramos/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 3



Luis Enrique allowed Pedri to play every minute of Spain's group stage journey, and the Barcelona man could hardly have looked more at home if he tried.



So far, he has been one of Spain's top performers. His vision on the pitch has been integral to his team's possession-heavy style, but his willingness to carry the ball into the final third is what set him apart from the rest of his team-mates.



He's no longer a 'future star'. Pedri is just a star.

4. Alexander Isak

Isak has earned plenty of new fans | Kirill Kudryavtsev - Pool/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 3



None of the Our 21 starlets have enjoyed a rise to prominence as big as Isak. He was already killing it in La Liga, but now his talents are known across Europe.



Isak didn't even score for Sweden, but still looked like one of his team's best performers, and he nearly gave us a goal-of-the-tournament contender with a ridiculous run against Slovakia.



He's been integral to Sweden's surprise success so far, and long may that continue.

5. Nuno Mendes

Mendes has been out injured | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 0



It was a frustrating few weeks for Mendes. Benched for the first game, he picked up a muscle injury soon after which kept him on the sidelines for the remaining fixtures.



With Portugal facing a tricky last-16 tie with Belgium, Mendes may need to return soon if he wants to play at this tournament.

6. Jeremy Doku

Doku dazzled on his only appearance | Anatoly Maltsev - Pool/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 1



It was always going to be tough for Doku to play in a stacked Belgium side, but he took his chance when given his sole start in the third game against Finland.



Doku was excellent and showed why scouts have been so high on him for years now. He might not retain his spot in the squad going forward, but Doku proved he can hang with the big boys.

7. Christoph Baumgartner

Baumgartner could play his way to a summer transfer | Mihai Barbu - Pool/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 3



Baumgartner's Euro 2020 has gone so well that he is now being linked with a blockbuster move to Liverpool.



Playing either as a striker or a winger, the Austrian has been outstanding for his side and even added a glorious goal to seal the 1-0 win over Ukraine that booked their place in the last 16.

8. Joao Felix

Felix is not at full fitness | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 0



Like teammate Mendes, Felix is yet to see a minute of action this summer because of his own muscle injury.



He was back on the bench for the final game against France, so here's hoping that Felix is close to a return.

9. Billy Gilmour

The future looks bright for Gilmour | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 1



What a rollercoaster this summer was for Gilmour.



His only outing came at Wembley against England, in which he absolutely ran the show and scooped the man of the match award. Fans of both sides were left purring.



Gilmour's tournament was abruptly ended by a positive COVID-19 test, which kept him on the sidelines as Scotland crashed out of the competition.

10. Mikkel Damsgaard

Damsgaard fired his way into the record books | Wolfgang Rattay - Pool/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 2



Drafted in after Denmark's difficult 1-0 loss to Finland, Damsgaard played a role in writing the most dramatic story of the summer so far.



He became the first player born in the 21st century to score at the Euros with a worldie of a strike against Russia, which steered his side to a 4-1 win and a spot in the knockout stages.

11. Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski is just getting started | Maxim Shemetov - Pool/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 1



A positive COVID-19 test before the tournament kicked off has restricted Kulusevski to just 35 minutes so far, but boy, what a 35 minutes they were.



The towering winger came off the bench against Poland and went on an absolute tear. Kulusevski put Przemyslaw Frankowski in a spin cycle en route to bagging the first of two excellent assists which booked Sweden a trip to the last 16.

12. Eljif Elmas

Elmas impressed in a struggling team | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 3



Elmas played every minute of North Macedonia's enthralling campaign, and there were a handful of moments which showed exactly why he is being heralded as the country's next superstar following the retirement of Goran Pandev.



His tournament may be over now, but his career is just getting started.

13. Giacomo Raspadori

Raspadori has struggled for minutes | Insidefoto/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 1



15 minutes in the final game against Wales was probably the best Raspadori could have hoped for in an Italy side looking to take over Europe this summer.



It's hard to see Raspadori starting from this point forward, but he'll be determined to impress in any cameos.

14. Jamal Musiala

Musiala shone against Hungary | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 1



Like Raspadori, Musiala's chances of starting for Germany were always going to be slim.



He was left out of the squad for Germany's first two games, but Musiala was handed a huge show of faith from Joachim Low when he came on late in the Hungary game, when Germany needed a goal to avoid elimination from the tournament.



Musiala managed just eight minutes but absolutely ran the show following his introduction, and it came as no surprise to see Germany get back into the game because of it.

15. Kacper Kozlowski

Kozlowski made history | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 2



Now officially the youngest player in the history of the Euros, it's safe to say this was a good summer for Kozlowski, whose Poland side failed to make it out of the groups.



The 17-year-old impressed during two stints off the bench, including a very solid cameo against Spain.

16. Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt was excellent upon his return from injury | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 2



After missing the first game with a groin injury, De Ligt slotted seamlessly back into the Netherlands' defence for match two and gave his side some much-needed stability.



De Ligt led the Netherlands to two clean sheets and was one of the best centre-backs of the group stage, but that came as a surprise to absolutely nobody.

17. Adam Hlozek

Hlozek had to settle for minutes off the bench | MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 3



Taking up the role of super sub for the Czech Republic, Hlozek came off the bench in all three games to help his side through to the next round.



With such inconsistent minutes, we haven't really see the best of Hlozek, but he will have the chance to make a bigger impact in the knockout stages.

18. Bukayo Saka

Saka was impressive for England | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 1



Saka didn't feature for England until the third match of the groups, but based off that performance, he'll see plenty more minutes in the knockout stages.



The Arsenal winger was sublime against the Czech Republic, impressing with his work rate and creativity, and he was involved in the goal which helped England seal top spot in the group.



Saka gave England something they had been lacking in the first two games, and he'll continue to do so in the coming weeks.

19. Neco Williams

Williams impressed against tough opposition | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 2



A one-minute cameo in game two was followed by a start in the third game for Williams, who was given the unenviable task of subduing an Italy side who have played their way to favourites status this summer.



It was obviously a tough game for the young full-back, but it will have been great preparation for the knockout stages.

20. Ferran Torres

Torres scored a gorgeous goal | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 3



Torres was dropped to the bench after an underwhelming showing against a Sweden side who neutralised every Spain forward, Torres rediscovered his mojo off the bench.



He netted with his first touch in the 5-0 win over Slovakia, pulling off a lovely little flick just 44 seconds after entering the game to open his account for the summer.



Competition for minutes in Spain's forward line is fierce, but Torres is doing enough to give himself a real chance.

21. Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has seen limited minutes so far | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Group stage appearances: 2



For a whopping six days, Bellingham was the youngest Euros player ever before Kozlowski came and stole the record for himself.



Getting that record was the brightest moment in what has been an otherwise quiet tournament for Bellingham. He's seen just 30 minutes of action so far and was kept on the bench for the Scotland game, which was just crying out for a midfielder like him.



Fortunately, England are in the knockout stages, so there should be more chances for Bellingham to shine.

