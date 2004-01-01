How Arsenal can line up following January 2023 transfer window close

Arsenal head into the rest of the season following the close of the January transfer on the verge of a historic campaign.

The Gunners have built a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table as they chase a first league title since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

They've looked to the January transfer window to reinforce their squad, too. Arsenal have brought in some established names to help in that title hunt, while they also remain in contention for Europa League glory.

Here's how Mikel Arteta could set up his team in the second half of the season.

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou reacts to the news Arsenal have agreed a £12m deal to sign Jorginho from Chelsea. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Who did Arsenal sign in the January 2023 transfer window?

Arsenal have a lead to protect at the top of the Premier League table and have ventured into the market to secure the strength in depth they need to win the title.

The north London giants had been eyeing up a deal for young Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk and appeared confident of the signing for most of the month, only for Todd Boehly's Chelsea to storm in and sign him themselves.

In the wake of that disappointment, Arsenal capitalised on some uncertainty at Brighton to sign winger Leandro Trossard, who had demanded to leave after falling out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi.

That deal was soon followed by the arrival of defender Jakub Kiwior, who impressed at Spezia following his move to Italy in 2021. He'll provide more competition for William Saliba and Gabriel at centre back.

Arsenal went back to Brighton to ask for Moises Caicedo but found the Seagulls in no mood to negotiate. An opportunity to move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho arose and the Gunners took it.

Arsenal predicted lineup - 2022/23

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - The England keeper has proven most of his doubters wrong since joining Arsenal and his spot between the sticks was never in danger this month.

RB: Benjamin White - White is enjoying a stellar season at right back, having played centrally during the 2021/22 season. He will continue to battle Takehiro Tomiyasu for the role.

CB: William Saliba - The Frenchman has made an enormous positive impact since becoming a regular in Arteta's XI.

CB: Gabriel - Gabriel has been in Arsenal's defence a little longer than Saliba but is now thriving - he even pops up with the odd crucial goal, too. Jakub Kiwior will provide competition following his arrival from Spezia.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Signed from Manchester City in the summer, Zinchenko has been a revelation. His ease on the ball out wide has resulted in greater attacking opportunities for Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli.

CM: Martin Odegaard - One of the standout candidates for player of the year so far. Odegaard orchestrates Arsenal's attacks to perfection and he is only getting better.

CM: Thomas Partey - Partey remains a key part of Arsenal's starting XI under Arteta. Jorginho's transfer will provide more competition at the base of midfield.

CM: Granit Xhaka - Continues to impress further forward. Another goal contribution (three goals and five assists) and this season will be the midfielder's most clinical ever.

RW: Bukayo Saka - Arsenal's Starboy. Saka turns up for the big occasions for the Gunners, most recently scoring a belter in the 3-2 win over Manchester United. Leandro Trossard has arrived but he'll operate in more of a back-up role.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - Nketiah is very much keeping the striker role warm for Gabriel Jesus, who was so brilliant before an injury put him on the sidelines. However, the 23-year-old has flourished up front and will continue to start in Jesus' absence.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - With seven goals already, Martinelli is on track for a big haul in the league this season. Has previously had to deal with niggles here and there, so the Trossard acquisition could be handy here, too.