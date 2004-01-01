 
How Arsenal plan to recover Bukayo Saka for Chelsea clash

Arsenal are hopeful that Bukayo Saka will be able to return from a hamstring injury in time to face rivals Chelsea on October 21 and have devised a training plan to get him back up to speed. The winger had to withdraw from England duty on Monday.

Source : 90min

