How Bukayo Saka reacted to meeting David Beckham

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka couldn't help interrupting Gareth Southgate's conversation with David Beckham to ask the former England and Manchester United star for a picture.

Saka has set the World Cup alight thus far with his performances for Southgate, carrying terrific club form to Qatar and nailing down a spot as a regular in the manager's selections.

The winger has already bagged three goals from three games this tournament and is widely tipped to start once again as England take on France in the quarter-final.

Ahead of that mammoth clash, Beckham paid a visit to the England squad during a daytime training session, where footage emerged of Saka rather wholesomely apologising for interrupting a conversation in order to ask Beckham for a picture.

The England boss and Inter Miami owner both obliged, with Beckham pausing his conversation with Southgate and Jack Grealish in order to pose for a picture with the 21-year-old.

Beckham was capped 115 times by England throughout his illustrious playing career, but caused controversy when agreeing to become an official brand ambassador for the 2022 World Cup. It is widely reported that he signed a deal worth $150m to get on board.

England must get past the defending world champions in France if they wish to make the semi-finals of the World Cup for a second successive tournament. The two sides lock horns on December 10.