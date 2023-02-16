How can I watch the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

The Europa League knockout round play-off is only in its second year of existence so it may not be firm in the mind of football fans as something to watch.

That needs to change though, because there is the potential from some really big ties that will make for a great evening in front of the TV.

The likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus will all be in action against other great teams vying for a place in the Europa League Round of 16.

How to watch the 2022/23 Europa League knockout round play-off draw in the UK

The draw for the Europa League knockout round play-off will be made on Monday, November 7 at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. It gets underway at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET which is straight after the Champions League last 16 draw.

The draw will be available to watch in a couple of different places. Those with a BT Sport subscription will be able to watch on TV, but it will also be available on the UEFA YouTube channel.

BT Sport

UEFA YouTube channel and website

Manchester United failed to win their group | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

How to watch the 2022/23 Europa League knockout round play-off in the United States and Canada?

As has been the case with all of the action in the group stages, the draw for the knockout round play-off will be available to those in the USA on Paramount+.

For those watching in Canada, the draw will be shown live on DAZN.

Paramount+ (USA)

(USA) DAZN (Canada)

Who is in the 2022/23 Europa League knockout round play-off?

The play-off round is going to be contested by the third-placed teams from the Champions League groups and the second-placed teams from the Europa League groups.

After failing to find the all-important second goal against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, Manchester United had to settle for second in their Europa League group and find themselves in the play-off.

Barcelona and Juventus' shortcomings in the Champions League mean that they have dropped down into the Europa League - a far cry from the expectations of their supporters.

Champions League third-placed teams:

Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen

Barcelona

Sporting CP

Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sevilla

Juventus

Europa League second-placed teams:

PSV Eindhoven

Stade Rennais

AS Roma

Union Berlin

Manchester United

FC Midtjylland

Nantes

Monaco

Juventus were dumped out of the Champions League | Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

When is the 2022/23 Europa League knockout round play-off?

The draw may be taking place on Monday November 7, but fans will have to wait a good few months to actually see the games play out.

The first leg ties will be played on February 16, 2023 and the return legs a week later. Once the play-offs have been completed, the eight winning teams will play against the eight teams that won their Europa League groups in the last 16.