 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

How every Premier League club ranks for xG against in 2024 - Arsenal way ahead

The incredible defensive statistics underpinning Arsenal's record-breaking Premier League run in 2024, and how the rest of the division's xG against compares.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards