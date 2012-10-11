How many Premier League clubs can qualify for the 2022/23 Champions League?

The race for Champions League qualification in the Premier League is hotting up as we approach the end of the season.

Here are the current permutations regarding qualification for Europe's elite club competition.

Champions League qualification rules

Four Champions League places are given to the top four Premier League teams for the group stage proper.

Should a Premier League team win either the Champions League or Europa League, they will qualify for the group stage of next season's Champions League regardless of league position.

If a team wins the Champions League or Europa League and finishes in the top four, their UCL qualification through their league position is not transferred to another team.

In total, a maximum of five teams are eligible for Champions League qualification.

If one club wins the Champions League and another the Europa League and neither finish in the top four, the club in fourth position will drop down into the Europa League.

If a club wins the Champions League and another the Europa League with neither qualifying for UEFA competitions through their league positions or by winning the FA Cup or Carabao Cup, they will both qualify for the Champions League and the club finishing fourth in the table will drop into the Europa League group stage.

Current standings

Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool will soon have Champions League qualification sewn up, sitting first and second in England's top flight. Chelsea have third nailed down with comfortable point gaps between the top two and those chasing the fourth qualification spot.

In pole position for that place right now are Tottenham. They sit three points above Arsenal having played a game more, though their goal difference is superior. West Ham and Manchester United are each six points behind fourth.

Manchester City and Liverpool are still in the Champions League, leading their quarter-final ties against Atletico Madrid and Benfica respectively.

West Ham are also still in the Europa League and could qualify through that competition.

Champions League 2022/23 dates

Preliminary & qualifying rounds

The 2022/23 Champions League begins in June 2022 with a preliminary round, followed by three qualifying rounds made up of two legs.

July 5/6 and 12/13

July 19/20 and 26/27

August 2/3 and 9

There is then a play-off round on August 16/17 and 23/24.

Champions League group stage dates

The group stage draw for the 2022/23 Champions League will take place on August 25, 2022.

The games from the group stage will take place on the following dates.

September 6/7

September 13/14

October 4/5

October 11/12

October 25/26

November 1/2

The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockout stages, while the third-placed finishers drop into the Europa League.