How Mikel Arteta 'enchanted' Arsenal target Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left such a lasting impression on Poland defender Jakub Kiwior that he was 'enchanted' by the Spaniard.

Kiwior is set to join the Gunners from Serie A side Spezia, adding much-needed depth to their backline.

With a transfer all but complete, Kiwior's agent has been speaking about the role that Arteta has had on the deal.

"Just before New Year, [Kiwior] had a phone conversation with Mikel Arteta discussing many details...he was enchanted," he said.

"Jakub will sign on Monday orTuesday for Arsenal - he will be in VIP Box for the game vs Manchester United."

Kiwior, who is able to play in midfield and at left-back as well as centre-back, has been capped nine times by the Poland senior side and was part of their 26-player squad for the 2022 World Cup.

He has played 43 times for Spezia since signing from Slovenian outfit Zilina in 2021. He previously spent time in the youth academy of Belgian giants Anderlecht.