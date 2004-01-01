How Much Top Premier League Clubs Spend on Goalkeeper Wages

Goalkeepers are an absolutely crucial part of any successful team, although those donning the gloves and stopping goals will rarely be paid as much as those who score goals at the other end.

The Premier League is the most lucrative place to be a goalkeeper, with wages in England's top flight generally higher than anywhere else. It means that a top number one can earn six figures per week, while even back-ups can be very handsomely paid.

Here's a look at what seven top Premier League clubs are estimated to be spending on goalkeeper wages each week...

7. Manchester City - £140,000

Ederson - £100,000



Zack Steffen - £15,000



Scott Carson - £25,000



Ederson’s new contract in 2018 is thought to have pushed his City wages to £100,000, having been on a deal worth significantly less at £65,000 when he first arrived from Portugal in 2017.



New number two Zack Steffen was earning just $145,000 per season when he was playing in MLS with Columbus Crew. His City salary is modest by Premier League standards but it is still more than ten times his previous.

6. Liverpool - £140,000

Alisson - £90,000



Adrian - £40,000



Caoimhin Kelleher - £10,000



He may have arrived as the most expensive goalkeeper in the world in 2018, but Liverpool are getting excellent value from a contract that is thought to only pay Alisson an estimated £90,000 per week, despite his reputation as one of the best in the world.



The Reds are paying an estimated £50,000 per week combined for their two back-ups, although the majority of that goes to Adrian. The Spaniard has come under pressure over mistakes, but Liverpool opted not to sign an alternative in the transfer window.

5. Tottenham - £147,500

Hugo Lloris - £100,000



Joe Hart – £27,500



Paulo Gazzaniga – £20,000



Hugo Lloris is thought to be another £100,000 per week goalkeeper at Spurs, where he is also club captain and one of the longest serving players.



Joe Hart is believed to have taken a sizeable pay cut to join Spurs, having previously been on an estimated £70,000 weekly wage at former club Burnley. A new much lower wage represents the 33-year-old’s decline from a Premier League starter to a back-up.

4. Arsenal - £150,000

Bernd Leno - £100,000



Runar Alex Runarsson - £40,000



Matt Macey - £10,000



Arsenal have a clear structure when it comes to their goalkeepers, with Icelandic stopper Runar Alex Runarsson replacing Emiliano Martinez as an understudy to Bernd Leno.



Leno’s estimated £100,000 weekly wage is in keeping with similar top Premier League goalkeepers, while Runarsson coming in at a reported £40,000 also seems appropriate.



3. Everton - £183,000

Jordan Pickford - £100,000



Robin Olsen - £45,000



Jonas Lossl - £28,000



Joao Virginia - £10,000



Jordan Pickford is commanding a sizeable pay packet comparable with many of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers. It is perhaps fitting given his status as England number one, although errors continue to hold him back from reaching the elite level.



What Everton are spending each week on goalkeepers could yet change. The structure of their loan agreement with Roma over Robin Olsen is not yet clear, while Jonas Lossl may leave once more on loan – he took a pay cut to spend the second half of last season back at Huddersfield.

2. Chelsea - More than £200,000

Edouard Mendy - unknown



Kepa Arrizabalaga - £150,000



Willy Caballero - £35,000



Chelsea have decided to ditch Kepa Arrizabalaga as their number one, despite paying a world record £71.6m to sign him in 2018. But without moving the Spaniard on during the summer, the Blues are still lumbered with his vast £150,000 wages.



The arrival of Edouard Mendy has seen Willy Caballero bumped down the order to third choice. It is not yet known how much the new Senegalese stopper is earning, but it means that Chelsea’s weekly spend on goalkeepers is at least £185,000 and likely significantly north of £200,000.

1. Manchester United - £575,000

David de Gea - £375,000



Dean Henderson – £100,000



Sergio Romero – £70,000



Lee Grant - £30,000



Manchester United are far outspending their Premier League rivals when it comes to goalkeeper wages. A significant part of that sum in excess of half a million goes to David de Gea, whose £375,000 per week deal makes him the highest paid at the club and joint highest Premier League player overall.



But what also considerably bumps up the cost is having back-up Dean Henderson on a reported £100,000 per week, which is typically a starter’s salary at rival clubs. Then there is also a wasted wage on Sergio Romero, who was denied a transfer to Everton on deadline day.

