How often do Arsenal get FA fines?

Arsenal are enjoying their best Premier League season in years as they eye up a long-awaited top flight title under Mikel Arteta.

While their ferocity and all-action style has attracted admirers, the Gunners have been slapped on the wrist a few times this season for failing to control their players. Mikel Arteta's touchline conduct has also been scrutinised.

Here's their disciplinary record with the FA for the 2022/23 season so far.

Arsenal's FA fine record in 2022/23

Arsenal were fined for failing to control their players in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle, and it wasn't the only time this season they've been in trouble with the FA.

The Premier League leaders were pushing for a winner in the closing stages of their clash with Eddie Howe's side and felt they should have had a penalty when a cross with the last kick of the game appeared to hit the arm of Jacob Murphy.

Referee Andy Madley didn't give it though, infuriating the Arsenal players who all surrounded him complaining about the decision.

In the days that followed, the FA released a statement charging the London club with failing to ensure they "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

On January 13, it was announced that the governing body was to issue a fine of £40,000 for the incident, and it wasn't the first time they've taken such action in recent times.

At the start of November, Arsenal were handed a fine of £20,000 for a similar incident that occurred in their match with Leeds two weeks prior.

In the 92nd minute of the match, with his team 1-0 up, Gabriel was sent off after the defender was judged to have kicked out at Patrick Bamford following a coming together between the two in the Arsenal box.

Gabriel and his team-mates were livid and made their feelings clear, surrounding referee Chris Kavanagh and clashing with their opponents before VAR overturned the decision.

The FA felt the players didn't conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during that incident and a fine was therefore given.

It now looks like the club could end the season with yet another one to their name following their FA Cup third round clash with Oxford.

In the 34th minute, Albert Sambi Lokonga saw his shot blocked by an opponent and his team felt it had hit the player's arm. The midfielder and a few of his team-mates complained to the referee, who chose not to give a penalty.

Their club has now been handed yet another charge by the FA and seem all but certain to be handed yet another fine, presumably one of more than £40,000.