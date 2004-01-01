How the Premier League Loanees in Germany Have Performed During the 2019/20 Season

The Bundesliga is back baby! Finally there will be some proper football to get our teeth stuck into, with arguably Europe's most exciting league returning to our screens in mid-May.





If you haven't been keeping a close eye on the German top flight this season then you needn't fear, 90min have already compiled a comprehensive guide to which team you Premier League fans should be backing.





Sticking with that theme, we thought we'd check in on all those Premier League loanees enjoying life in the Germany at the moment. Without further ado, let's get cracking.





Marko Grujic (Liverpool to Hertha BSC)





Marko Grujic has thoroughly impressed during his time at Hertha

Despite being Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool boss over four years ago, 24-year-old Grujic has made just 14 appearances for the Reds. However, the Serbian box-to-box midfielder is currently enjoying his second loan spell in the Bundesliga and has emerged as a surprise star in Germany.





Grujic has blossomed since arriving in the Bundesliga and has racked up 22 appearances for Hertha BSC this term, scoring thrice and grabbing two assists. But it has been the midfielder's overall play that has been so mightily impressive.





Sitting at 6'3, Grujic is a powerhouse both in and out of possession, as well as having developed into a confident distributor of the ball. Hertha have nurtured his natural talents and their gain could also be Liverpool's next season, with the Serb arguably well-rounded enough to play a role for Klopp's world champions next term.





Jonjoe Kenny (Everton to Schalke)





Jonjoe Kenny has been a surprise starter for Schalke this season

In one of last summer's stranger transfers, Kenny traded Merseyside for Gelsenkirchen. It wouldn't have been a massive surprise if the Scouser had struggled to find his place in Schalke's starting lineup, but the impressive performances of the 23-year-old have been a godsend to David Wagner.





Having started 23 of Schalke's 25 Bundesliga matches this season, even chipping in with a goal and three assists, Everton loanee Kenny has exceeded all expectations and played an important role in the club's rise to sixth in the table.





The diminutive right-back is certainly one to keep an eye out for during the Revierderby in Schalke's first game back, potentially lining up against Jadon Sancho depending on Borussia Dortmund's tactics.





With Seamus Coleman's age starting to catch up with him and loanee Djibril Sidibe's questionable performances coming under scrutiny, Kenny could well be Everton's starting right-back next season.





Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea to RB Leipzig)





Ethan Ampadu has struggled for game time in Germany

Despite blatantly being an incredibly talented young footballer, Ampadu has struggled during his loan spell at Leipzig. Due to the rise of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, there has been little room for the Welshman as a defender, despite Julian Nagelsmann favouring three centre-backs.





The 19-year-old can also play defensive-midfield, but has once again had to compete with some undeniably talented players for a starting berth, thus restricting him to just seven appearances in all competitions for Leipzig this season.





The odd injury has only made things worse for the Chelsea loanee, who did show us all what he's capable of with an impressive showing during Leipzig's Champions League round of 16 first leg against Tottenham.





Frank Lampard's emphasis on youth means Ampadu will likely be given another opportunity to prove himself at Stamford Bridge, but the Chelsea manager may have hoped that the youngster would have made a bigger impact in Germany.





Angelino (Manchester City to Leipzig)





Angelino has visibly improved at Leipzig since his January loan move

Angelino's return to Manchester City from PSV this summer looked like a fairly safe piece of business from the Sky Blues. However, following a string of poor performances, the Spaniard quickly became nothing more than a scapegoat at the Etihad.





Arriving at Leipzig on loan in January - a team challenging for the Bundesliga title - therefore seemed like a strange move, but Nagelsmann has certainly got the best out of the left-back.





Helped by his new role at wing-back, allowing him to focus less on defending and more on attacking, the 23-year-old has flourished at the Red Bull Arena. Admittedly, Angelino hasn't even made ten appearances for Leipzig as of yet, but he's certainly shown potential during his brief spell in Germany.





With City likely to cut their losses on the Spaniard - again - in the summer, Angelino may have just found a new home in the Bundesliga.





Zack Steffen (Manchester City to Fortuna Dusseldorf)





Zack Steffen has performed admirably in the Bundesliga this season

Being a goalkeeper for a relegation-threatened side often leaves you picking the ball out of your own net, but things could have been even worse for Dusseldorf this season if it wasn't for Steffen.





The American has proved to be a competent shot-stopper and has made just under 20 appearances for the German outfit this term - having more recently struggled for game time due to injury. Dusseldorf may be 16th, but Steffen hasn't done a bad job stuck behind a rather questionable defence.





With Claudio Bravo and Scott Carson boasting a combined age of 71, Steffen may fancy his chances of being Ederson's back-up next season at Manchester City.





Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool to Stuttgart)





Nat Phillips is highly thought of by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Despite returning to Liverpool towards the end of 2019 to help cover for injuries at centre-back, Phillips is once again back in Germany with Stuttgart. Playing in the second tier, the Englishman has made 19 appearances in all competitions and helped the side to second in the league.





The 23-year-old has been mightily impressive and has largely stood out among his defensive colleagues, putting in consistent performances for the promotion chasers.





With Liverpool set for a relatively quiet transfer window this summer and Dejan Lovren set to leave the club, Phillips will be hopeful of playing a part at Anfield next term.





Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal to 1. FC Nürnberg)





1. FC Nürnberg v SV Sandhausen - Second Bundesliga

Another centre-back plying his trade in the second tier of German football is Arsenal's Mavropanos. The Greek defender has amassed a rather tongue-in-cheek cult following in north London, having made some notable appearances - both good and bad - for the Gunners.





Mavropanos has made just five appearances for Nürnberg since arriving at the club in January and already picked up an injury that has limited his game time in Germany. However, the break in play means that the 22-year-old should be back and chomping at the bit when football returns.





If he should impress in the remainder of the season, Mikel Arteta may be inclined to keep him around next campaign, but with the much more established William Saliba set to also return to Arsenal at the end of the season from his loan spell, opportunities could be few and far between for the Greek defender.



