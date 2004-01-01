How to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup

Arsenal's warm-weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates continues with a friendly against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's side have already beaten Lyon 3-0 in the Dubai Super Cup, as well as earning an extra point by winning the penalty shootout afterwards (we'll explain all that later).

Arsenal also have a friendly against Juventus on December 17 at the Emirates Stadium before they return to Premier League action on Boxing Day, taking on West Ham at home.

Sitting at the top of the table and with a five-point cushion ahead of second-placed Manchester City, it's imperative the Gunners pick up where they left off once domestic football returns.

Here's everything you need to know as preparations are ramped up in Dubai.

Arsenal predicted lineup

Arsenal had a number of players at the World Cup who are slowly filtering back into their training camp with Matt Turner, Ben White and Thomas Partey joining up with the Gunners on Sunday.

It is likely, however, Mikel Arteta names the same starting lineup that beat Lyon 3-0, with goals coming from Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira, with academy youngsters making up the bench.

Starting XI: (4-2-3-1): Hein; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Vieira, Odegaard, Nelson; Nketiah.

What time does Arsenal vs AC Milan get underway?

Arsenal's Dubai Super Cup game against AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium will kick-off at 2pm GMT.

The last time the two sides met was in the round of 16 of the Europa League in 2018, with Arsenal winning both legs, home and away, to go through 5-1 on aggregate. They were knocked out by the eventual winners Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.

How to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan on live stream

Arsenal's Dubai Super Cup clash with AC Milan can be viewed online at Arsenal.com and on the app at the cost of £5.99 for the match.

The stream will not be available to viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA Region) or Italy.

What is the Dubai Super Cup?

The Dubai Super Cup is a four-team competition being played between December 8 and December 16. Four matches are being played, with each team playing twice, and all of the games will be staged at Al Nasr's Al Maktoum Stadium.

The format is a little bit complicated as each match will be concluded with a penalty shootout, regardless of the result. Additional points are on offer if your team wins.

A win is worth three points

A draw will see each team earn two points

A penalty shootout will be held after every match, the winners earn an extra point

Dubai Super Cup fixtures and schedule

Thursday, December 8: Arsenal 3-0 Lyon (15:30 GMT)

(15:30 GMT) Sunday, December 11: Liverpool 1-3 Lyon (14:00 GMT)

(14:00 GMT) Tuesday, December 13: Arsenal v AC Milan (14:00 GMT)

(14:00 GMT) Friday, December 16: Liverpool v AC Milan (15:30 GMT)

As it stands, Arsenal and Lyon both have four points, due to winning the post-match penalty shootouts as well, although Lyon have already played twice.



Liverpool have 0 points after one game but will also play AC Milan this week.