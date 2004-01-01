How to watch Arsenal vs Juventus on TV & live stream

Arsenal will entertain Juventus at the Emirates Stadium in their final friendly before domestic action returns following the end of the World Cup.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League after a brilliant start to the campaign and looked good in recent exhibition wins over AC Milan and Lyon.

Juve remain far away from challenging for the Serie A title, sitting third and ten points behind current leaders Napoli, though enjoying a run of five wins with 11 goals scored and none conceded in their last five Serie A games.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture.

Arsenal predicted lineup

Arsenal have a few returning World Cup stars to add to their ranks. Ben White and Thomas Partey both started in the Dubai Super Cup win over AC Milan as Mikel Arteta fielded an experienced lineup.

He may elect for a similar team against Juve. Granit Xhaka is back in training and "willing to participate on the weekend" according to Arteta.

Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale are expected back this week following England's elimination from the World Cup. Gabriel Jesus is a long-term absentee, while William Saliba is still in Qatar with France.

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Vieira, Odegaard, Nelson; Nketiah.

Juventus predicted lineup

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to be without both defender Leonardo Bonucci and wide forward Federico Chiesa on Saturday.

Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot are all still at the World Cup, while Brazilians Alex Sandro, Bremer and Danilo may not feature following their elimination from the tournament.

Starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Danilo, Rugani; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Miretti, McKennie, Kostic; Milik, Kean.

What time does Arsenal vs Juventus get underway?

The friendly between Arsenal and Juventus at the Emirates Stadium will kick off at 6pm on Friday night.

The two sides have squared off six times in official European competition before. The first two meetings came in the 1979/80 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals, where a Roberto Bettega own goal in the first leg and substitute Paul Vaessen's effort in the return fixture handed the Gunners a 2-1 aggregate win.

They would meet again in the second group phase of the 2001/02 Champions League. They traded 3-1 and 1-0 home victories respectively but were both eliminated as Bayer Leverkusen and Deportivo La Coruna advanced.

The last two meetings came in the quarter-finals of the 2005/06 competition, when Arsenal reached the final. Strikes from Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry gave the north London side a 2-0 home win before a goalless return leg in Turin.

How to watch Arsenal vs Juventus on live stream

Arsenal are yet to confirm television and streaming information for the Juventus game, but it is expected that it will be available online at Arsenal.com and on the app at the cost of £5.99 for the match.

Tickets to watch the game at the Emirates Stadium have gone on sale through Arsenal's website.