How to watch Europa League in USA, Canada & Australia this week

The knockout stages of the 2022/23 get underway proper this week with the first legs of the round of 16 taking place.

The eight group winners have been joined by the eight knockout play-off round victors in the last 16, with several behemoths still left in Europe's sister club competition.

The draw threw up some intriguing ties, and folk from across the globe will be intent on tuning in this Thursday. Here's how fans from Australia, Canada, and the United States can tune into the Europa League round of 16 first legs.

Kick off times in USA, Canada & Australia

Half of the Europa League round of 16 first legs will kick off at 17:45 GMT (18:45 CET) while the other half will kick off at 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET).

United States

The rights to the Europa League in the United States are held by CBS. They will stream every match until the end of the 2029/30 seasons using their Paramount+ platform. Spanish viewers can watch on Univision and TUDN.

Canada

The rights to the Europa League in Canada are held by DAZN. Every game is available live and on-demand through their platform.

Australia

The rights to the Europa League in Australia are held by Stan Sport, a streaming service part of the Stan company. It was announced they had won broadcasting rights to UEFA's three main club competitions in 2021.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros on TV

Thursday 9 March

How to watch AS Roma vs Real Sociedad on TV

Thursday 9 March

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal on TV

Arsenal are back in Europa League action on Thursday evening | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Arsenal topped their group which meant they progressed straight into the round of 16 where they'll take on Sporting CP.

Ruben Amorim's side were dumped out of the Champions League following defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 6, but they avoided back-to-back European exits when they breezed past Midtjylland in the play-offs.

Mikel Arteta is set to rotate his Gunners side on Thursday evening with their current priority being the Premier League title. Thus, their might be an opportunity for the hosts to head into the second leg with an advantage.

Thursday 9 March

How to watch Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise on TV

Thursday 9 March

How to watch Juventus vs Freiburg on TV

Thursday 9 March

How to watch Man Utd vs Real Betis on TV

How will Man Utd respond from their Anfield humbling? | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Man Utd are back in action for the first time since their Merseyside demolition on Thursday night as they once again take on Spanish opposition.

Barcelona succumbed to the Red Devils in the play-offs, and it's now Real Betis' turn to take on Erik ten Hag's side. Manuel Pellegrini's outfit are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in La Liga and they impressed in the group stage to progress into the last 16.

United will be favoured, but it remains to be seen just how badly Sunday's defeat will impact them moving forward.

Thursday 9 March

How to watch Sevilla vs Fenerbahce on TV

Thursday 9 March

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord on TV