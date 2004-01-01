How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal pre-season friendly in United States

Arsenal continue their 2022/23 season preparations with a friendly against Major League Soccer outfit Orland City on Thursday.

The Gunners have made an encouraging start to their pre-season, beating Nurnberg in thrilling fashion before comfortably seeing off Everton, with new signing Gabriel Jesus scoring in both wins.

Here's what you need to know about the fixture.

How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal pre-season friendly on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 21 July, 00:30 (BST)

Thursday 21 July, 00:30 (BST) Where is the match being played? Exploria Stadium, Florida

Exploria Stadium, Florida TV channel/live stream? Arsenal.com (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Orlando City team news vs Arsenal

Orlando City manager Oscar Pareja may be hesitant to field a full-strength XI, given the Major League Soccer season is well underway.

Orlando are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, most recently drawing 1-1 at Atlanta United on Sunday with Mauricio Pereyra scoring a tenth-minute effort.

Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar is absent with a jaw injury, while Gaston Gonzalez will also play no part. Alexandre Pato could lead the line up front.

Arsenal team news vs Orlando City

The 2021/22 season may be over but Arsenal still seem to be dealing with a number of injuries.

Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White, Fabio Vieira, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney all missed the victory over Everton and are unlikely to be risked here.

New signing Gabriel Jesus has made a scoring start to his Gunners career and will be looking to continue that momentum here.

Arsenal pre-season squad

Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters, Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos.

Orlando City vs Arsenal pre-season prediction

Arsenal look to be in good touch so far this summer, surviving a scare to beat Nurnberg before a more straightforward victory over Everton.

Orlando are well into their season and may be slightly fitter than the Gunners, who have only just started their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

As is tradition in pre-season, there should be goals from both sides but the greater quality at Arsenal's disposal should prove to be the difference.

Score prediction: Orlando City 2-4 Arsenal