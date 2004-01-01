Ian Wright hails 'mental' strength of resurgent Arsenal talent

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Reiss Nelson, lauding the mental strength of the young winger after his recent resurgence.

Nelson had been something of a forgotten man at Arsenal this season after returning in the summer from a loan spell at Feyenoord.

Prior to his club's match against Nottingham Forest, he hadn't played a single minute in the Premier League and hadn't impressed in the three Europa League matches in which he featured.

He was given his first chance to impress domestically when Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury at the weekend though, and he took it.

In just over an hour, Nelson got two goals and one assist, being the team's most dangerous player as they cruised to a 5-0 victory.

It was a performance that took everyone by surprise, and Wright has applauded the 22-year-old for remaining motivated and determined to make it at Arsenal when many said he wouldn't.

‘I’m so happy for him," he said on the Wrighty's House podcast. "Do you know what I love about him? We’re talking about somebody who people almost gave up on and said he should leave. But it’s like Mikel Arteta has said: 'This is a clean slate guys, what have you got? Show me what you’ve got.'

"I thought Reiss would go on loan again. But even at the start of this season when we went to Germany [for a pre-season tour], Reiss was there and I’m not even joking, he look energised and smiley and like somebody who had had the talk [with Arteta].



"I’m really pleased he ended up staying and his goals were great, he was composed and didn’t panic. What that says to me is that from a mental side he’s got himself in a place where he’s ready to take his chances. That was the chance for him, he had to recognise that and he did."





