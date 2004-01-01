Inter director makes contract plea to Milan Skriniar as Premier League interest grows

Inter remain hopeful of persuading star defender Milan Skriniar to sign a new long-term deal, but sporting director Piero Ausilio admits that he has to ‘put something’ into the renewal talks.

90min revealed in November that a host of Premier League clubs were starting to take an active interest in the Slovakian stopper. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer when his current deal expires in the summer.

Sources have now indicated that the interest is actually growing, with Newcastle United the latest to join the hunt.

Inter wanted Skriniar tying down before the World Cup finals, but they were unable to persuade him to sign, but the Italian giants still have hope he will sign and not depart on a free transfer in 2023.

Ausilio has insisted he remains hopeful that Skriniar will pen and extension but warned the centre-back that he must make an effort in negotiations if he truly wants to stay at the club.

“We have hope for Skriniar's renewal," Ausilio told Sky Italia. "We managers expect it for the fans and we hope that it's also his thought, there must be two for a marriage.

"We want him to stay with us for a long time but he too has to put something in.

“Our proposal is important, we are trying to carry it forward. He's calm, motivated and focused on his work and I'm pleased with this and that's what counts. We're here and he has his agent for this situation and then we'll see if it's a matter that will be closed in the next few days or by the end of the year, we want to do things right.”