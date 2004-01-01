Inter struggling to agree new contract with Premier League transfer target

Inter are yet to agree a new contract with in-demand defender Milan Skriniar, whom they had publicly hoped would extend his contract by 13 November. Premier League suitors have taken notice.

90min understands that Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer when his current deal expires in the summer.

But Inter CEO Beppe Marotta had attempted to play down the interest by claiming he was 'confident' that Skriniar would extend before the World Cup break began on 13 November.

Sources close to the Serie A side have stressed to 90min that talks with Skriniar have not collapsed but, with their self-imposed deadline now passed, there is an awareness that interested parties from across the globe are readying moves for the centre-back.

Indeed, the aforementioned Premier League sides all remain in contact with Skriniar's agent to keep up to date with the situation, while there is understood to be more interest in the Slovakia international from elsewhere.

As for Inter, talks remain on with Skriniar, whose national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third tournament in a row, and there is a determination to keep the defender at the club beyond this season.

Marotta had claimed to have reason to be positive that an agreement would be reached by November 13 and the Serie A side will continue to negotiate with Skriniar over the coming weeks in the hope of tying him down before overseas suitors are free to make formal offers.