Is Bukayo Saka playing today? Latest Arsenal injury news

Arsenal make the trip across London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with more or less a full squad, with only a few injury doubts.

Bukayo Saka had been expected to miss one or two games after being substituted with an injury in the first half against Nottingham Forest last week.

However, the England international managed to make a speedy recovery and appear off the bench against FC Zurich in the Europa League during the week.

One player who could be a doubt is Takehiro Tomiyasu, who went off with a muscular injury during that game and hasn't been pictured in training since.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans have been given a boost regarding the return of summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, as the Ukrainian left-back was on the bench for the clash with Zurich.

Zinchenko has been plagued by injury since joining the Gunners this summer but will be keen to get back into the first team as soon as possible.

Finally, goalkeeper Matt Turner continues to be absent after picking up a knock before Arsenal's game against PSV Eindhoven a couple of weeks ago. At this time, it's unclear when he will be back.