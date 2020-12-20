Isco Looking to Secure January Exit From Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is pushing for a move away from the club in January, though the Spanish giants have no interest in selling him for a cut-price fee.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been afforded just three La Liga starts by Zinedine Zidane this campaign.

Isco is keen to seek a route out of the club in January | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Rumours have circulated regarding the Spain international's future in the Spanish capital for some time now, and AS understand that he is pursuing a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

However, despite Isco's current deal having little more than 18 months left to run, Los Blancos are in no hurry to offload their disgruntled midfielder, and will not entertain bids below his €60m (£55m) valuation, while any loan offers will also reportedly be rebuffed.

Interest in the midfielder has been rife of late, with a number of European behemoths monitoring his progress. Juventus, Milan, Sevilla, Everton and most recently Arsenal have all lodged their interest in Isco, though an offer has yet to be tabled for the former Valencia man.

Having joined Real in 2013, Isco went on to become an integral part of the sides managed by Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

Isco's relationship with Zidane appears to be beyond repair | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

He continued to play a key role in the Real starting XI following the arrival of Zidane in 2016, with Los Blancos going on to win one La Liga title and three Champions Leagues in just three seasons.

However, the pair's relationship has since turned sour, and it now seems to be beyond repair after the Spaniard was recently caught on camera criticising Zidane's decision making.

Since then, Isco has found himself on the fringes of first-team action, starting just once in La Liga and making just four appearances from the bench in Real's last eight league games.