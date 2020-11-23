Isco's Father Admits Real Madrid Midfielder Wants Move to New League

The father of Real Madrid midfielder Isco has confessed that the Spaniard is keen to experience life in a new league, but they are yet to receive any offers.

The 28-year-old has started just three games all season, two of which have been defeats, and he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes this year, with manager Zinedine Zidane seemingly preferring other options.

With Isco's future seemingly up in the air, he has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Manchester City rumoured to be interested in the playmaker.

According to the player's father, that may be something Isco would be interested in, although he stopped short of naming any potential landing spots for his son.

"Right now we have no offers, but Isco wants to try another league," Francisco Alarcon told Cadena SER. "However, staying in Madrid would not be a problem."

AS confirm that Isco's father has informed Real Madrid of the player's desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future, but his request was met with some confusion because of the lack of concrete interest in Isco.

Despite wanting to keep hold of Isco, Real now suspect he is likely to leave in January, with a future move to the Premier League not being ruled out.

However, Real are supposedly prepared to demand somewhere close to £60m to offload the midfielder, who has two years remaining on his contract, which could well prevent him from getting his move.

It's suggested that Real are hoping for a 'Gareth Bale/James Rodriguez miracle', meaning they want a foreign side to come in and offer to save the day for a player who has been deemed too expensive in Spain.

Marca go on to add that some chiefs at Real have grown slightly frustrated with Zidane because of his handling of the Isco conundrum.

There is a belief that Zidane should have been clearer with Isco, instead of starting him in some games and dropping him in others. It has given Isco false hope, and now Real are left scrambling to find a solution to this problem in January.

