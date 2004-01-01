Jack Wilshere signs for Danish club AGF

Danish Superliga side AGF have announced the signing of former England international Jack Wilshere.

The midfielder had been without a club since the end of last season, having been released from his contract at Championship club Bournemouth.

Wilshere has signed a deal running until the end of the season, with an option for a further year at the club based on his performances.

Speaking after his move, Wilshere said:

"Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden the fact that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club. Now the right club is here, and it will be an exciting new challenge for me.

"I am in a place in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period and that opportunity has AGF offered me. For that I am very grateful, and I will do everything I can to live up to the expectations.

"I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team. I'm physically in really good shape and I feel fit, so now for me it's about getting into the squad and see if I can earn some playing time for the club and contribute to get some wins."

AGF are currently sitting seventh in the Superliga table, with their next game schedule for Friday against bottom-of-the-table Vejle BK.