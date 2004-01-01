Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
January transfer window 2024: How much Premier League clubs spent compared to previous seasons
Tweet
How much Premier League clubs spent during the 2024 January transfer window compared to other seasons.
The 2024 January transfer window won't go down in the history books.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Both Grealish and Doku on the bench with Foden at left wing.
06 Feb 00:17 - 7sisters, 181 views 16 replies
Havertz clutching his head when Konate pushed him for the red
05 Feb 18:04 - 7sisters, 143 views 8 replies
What did you do when they equalised yesterday?
05 Feb 16:43 - WES, 416 views 22 replies
One tiny moan from yesterday.....
05 Feb 14:56 - Peter, 234 views 12 replies
Jorginho
05 Feb 13:32 - PSRB, 161 views 8 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards