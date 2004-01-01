Jesper Lindstrom 'insanely happy' to be linked with Arsenal

Jesper Lindstrom has described himself as ‘insanely happy’ to be linked with a transfer to Arsenal, describing it is a ‘huge confidence boost’ that proves he is doing things right at Eintracht Frankfurt.

A recent report in Germany claimed that Lindstrom, who joined Frankfurt in 2021 and helped the club win the Europa League last season, is attracting interest from the Gunners.

Although the 22-year-old Denmark international insists there has been no contact from Arsenal and he is solely focused on Frankfurt, he has admitted he is flattered by the attention.

“It's a huge confidence boost. It is one of the biggest things as a footballer, so of course I am insanely happy,” Lindstrom is quoted as saying by Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“It is hard not to read along when articles appear on one's Facebook, Instagram and other social media. So of course I read it, but I don't take it too seriously. The transfer window is not open at all right now, so I just give it gas and wait to see what happens.

“It is always great to play in the biggest league in the world, but whether Arsenal suits me is difficult to say. Right now I'm in a good place in Frankfurt,” he continued.

“But it's great that there are clubs like them that keep an eye on me. It may well be that something has to happen at some point, but right now I'm fine.”

Arsenal strengthened considerably over the summer, with the club hierarchy equipping manager Mikel Arteta with several big name additions to the squad to progress the ongoing project. It has already paid off, with the Gunners top of the Premier League at this early stage of the season, but on more than one occasion both Arteta and technical director Edu have stated there is more to do.

