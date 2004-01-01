Jesse Marsch issues update on Raphinha future

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has issued an update on Raphinha's future, amid strong interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona.

The forward has been Leeds' offensive talisman for the past two seasons but he is widely expected to depart Elland Road this summer.

90min understands that Raphinha is holding out on Barca agreeing a deal and currently has little interest in joining another Premier League club.

Leeds are scheduled to jet off to Australia on a pre-season tour imminently, but speaking after his side defeated Blackpool 4-0 on Thursday night, Marsch revealed that he did not know whether the Brazilian would be joining his teammates.

“My guess is, I don't know,” responded Marsch over whether or not Raphinha would travel to Australia for pre-season. “We just have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of days.

“There's urgency from his end, I think, to come up with a solution. We have to in the next couple of days see how things stand and see how we go.

“It hasn't been an easy time for him this summer. Things have come and gone and there have been a lot of little discussions. Right now he's our player.

“He showed up today and trained with everybody, he had such a good attitude.

"We had a very open and honest conversation about while he's here he's part of us, and then we'll see what happens. It's still a long way to go in the transfer window.

“I know he has hopes and dreams. I know he loves this team and this club and he loves being here. We'll see how things progress day by day.”

Sources have indicated to 90min that Raphinha will not be joining the tour Down Under, as his representatives continue to work on an agreement with Barcelona.