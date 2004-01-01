Jim Ratcliffe's net worth compared to Chelsea, Man City owners & more

All is swell at the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik ten Hag has the Red Devils playing some of their best football in over a decade, and the Glazers, those pesky Glazers, are seemingly on their way out of the club.

Manchester United's resurgence under their Dutch coach has some fantasising over a Premier League title challenge for the first time in a decade this season, but it is the long-term future of the club that has all United supporters uncontrollably excited.

The Glazers announced in November that they were considering selling the club as they 'explore strategic alternatives' and INEOS, the firm of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has expressed an interest in purchasing United. INEOS said the company had 'formally put ourselves into the process'.

Ratcliffe is a very rich man, there's no doubting that, but how does his wealth compare to some of his potential future competitors?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's net worth

Boyhood United fan Ratcliffe made an unsuccessful attempt to buy Chelsea last year following the exile of Roman Abramovich. He is one of Britain's richest men, with his net worth estimated to be somewhere between £11bn (Forbes) and £6bn (Sunday Times).

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, he is the 27th richest man in the UK.

Todd Boehly's net worth

Todd Boehly pipped Ratcliffe to the purchase of Chelsea last spring, with his consortium paying £2.5bn for the club's shares. They've also promised to invest a mammoth £1.7bn into the club, with Boehly's wealth manifesting via the Blues' big spending in the transfer market.

Forbes estimate Boehly's net worth to be £3.6bn. The American also co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers and has shares in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sheikh Mansour's net worth

Abu Dhabi royalty Sheikh Mansour has held a majority stake in Manchester City since 2008 and his club have since emerged as the Premier League's dominant force.

Mansour owns the Abu Dhabi United Group - an investment company for the Abu Dhabi royal family - with his personal wealth estimated to be around £17m. His family's fortune, meanwhile, is believed to be upwards of £1trillion.

So yes, the Manchester City owners quite literally have all the money in the world.

Stan Kroenke's net worth

The Arsenal owner was long ridiculed by supporters for his lack of investment in the Gunners towards the end of Arsene Wenger's tenure, but the American billionaire is starting to show off his financial might and the north London club are benefitting on the pitch as a result,

Kroenke's sports empire includes the Los Angeles, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids as well as the Gunners, with Forbes estimating his net worth at just over £10bn.

John Henry's net worth

John Henry, founder and principal owner of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), has seen his wealth soar since his purchase of Liverpool in 2010.

FSG, who also own the Boston Red Sox, are believed to be worth close to £5bn, while Henry's individual fortune is estimated at around £3.3bn.