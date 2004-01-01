Joao Felix attracting interest from across Europe ahead of January transfer window

A host of clubs have registered their interest in landing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, sources have told 90min.

90min revealed in November that the Portugal international was ready to look for a move in the new year and, earlier this week, Atletico chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin admitted that a move was likely.

Gil Marin confirmed there was a problem between Felix and Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone, admitting that there are plenty of reasons for the club to consider their options ahead of the January window,

And Felix does have a number of long-term suitors including the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

While the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have also been offered his services, the size of a deal to land Felix does look problematic, with Atletico wanting a deal worth at least £100m as they look to recover as much of their investment as possible. He joined for £113m in 2019.

As a permanent deal looks difficult, a loan appears the most likely scenario and a move to the Premier League is not seen as impossible. Even clubs such as Wolves and Aston Villa are keen to talk to him and their advances have not been dismissed immediately as their new Spanish bosses, Unai Emery and Julen Lopetegui, carry substantial pulling power.

Atletico are now considering their options and whether to sanction a loan exit for Felix, but they remain keen on looking for a permanent deal first and his agent Jorge Mendes is actively working to find a solution.