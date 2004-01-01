Joe Montemurro to step down as Arsenal women manager

Arsenal have announced that women’s team manager Joe Montemurro will leave the club at the end of the season. Since 2017, the Australian coach has won the Women’s Super League title and guided the Gunners to four domestic cup finals.

Montemurro is stepping down from his duties at Arsenal for personal reasons, opting to take a break from coaching and management so that he can recharge and spend more time with his family.

Montemurro guided Arsenal to the WSL title in 2018/19 | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“My three-and-a-half years at Arsenal have been a fantastic adventure, the highlight of my coaching career. I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best in the industry on and off the pitch,” the 51-year-old said in a statement published by the club.

“This has been the hardest professional decision of my life, as I absolutely love this job and this club, the club I have supported all my life. I’m hugely grateful to the club for their unrelenting support during my time here and in understanding and respecting my decision.

“I’ve had a fantastic time here at Arsenal and I am proud of what we have achieved. I must thank all the fans, players, staff and the club. This club has always been a leader in women’s football and I will be cheering us on to the next level as I watch as a passionate and enduring fan.

Arsenal will immediately begin the search for a Montemurro successor | Visionhaus/Getty Images

“My focus now is helping the team to complete the season strongly and finishing as high as possible in the WSL, leaving the club in good shape for the future.”

Montemurro will remain in charge until 31 May, covering the remainder of the 2020/21 WSL season in which Arsenal are still battling for a Champions League place. But the club has confirmed that the search for his successor will begin immediately.

