Jonathan David makes major Premier League transfer confession

Lille striker Jonathan David has admitted he cannot see himself playing anywhere other than the Premier League, as the Canadian international nears an exit from Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old scored 15 league goals last season and already has nine this time around, having established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in France and one of the most intriguing attackers around.

Interest in David has not been in short supply. Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked in the past, while 90min understands that Chelsea manager Graham Potter has expressed an interest in the Lille forward.

David has previously admitted he would be interested in a move to either England or Spain in the near future, but in a recent interview with La Voix du Nord, the 22-year-old suggested it was the Premier League or bust.

"I don't know, I think it's possible, very possible," David said of a move to England. "I don't know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League. It could well be the Premier League.

"It's a very nice atmosphere. In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time. As a player, it motivates you even more,"

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s ongoing interest in Dutch duo Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol’s future, Gabriel Martinelli and more! Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

David's confession comes shortly after Lille manager Paulo Fonseca conceded the French side were unlikely to be able to keep hold of their star forward beyond this summer.

"It will be difficult to keep Jonathan David at the club next season," Fonseca admitted. "There are not many strikers with his skills and numbers in Europe and he’s just 22.”

One dilemma for David, however, is his place in Lille's history books. He is just nine goals away from tying Eden Hazard's record as the club's top goalscorer of all time - something the Canada star is keen to accomplish.

"I know that Eden Hazard has scored 50 goals. I am not very far so it's something I want to beat, that's for sure," he added. "Being a club's top scorer is always something good. You remain in the history of the club."