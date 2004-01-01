Jorginho's potential shirt number at Arsenal

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Jorginho from Chelsea, with a deal set to be completed on deadline day.

The Gunners moved for the Italian international after accepting defeat in their pursuit of Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

With Jorginho swapping west London blue for north London red, here are the squad numbers he could wear for Arsenal.

Jorginho shirt number history

In Jorginho's club career, he has only worn three different numbers.

After breaking into the senior setup at Hellas Verona, he opted to take the number 19 shirt. Upon moving to Napoli, he took the number 8, before settling on 5 at Chelsea.

Jorginho has too worn 5 and 8 with the Italian national side, though he has also taken on 7 and 14 for the Azzurri at times over the years.

What shirt number could Jorginho take at Arsenal?

Unfortunately for Jorginho, all of his past numbers are already filled at Arsenal - Thomas Partey has 5, Bukayo Saka has 7, Martin Odegaard has 8, Eddie Nketiah has 14, and fellow January arrival Leandro Trossard recently took 19.

So what numbers are available to Jorginho then?

The midfielder is already a divisive player in terms of his quality, and he could create a more seismic division if he were to take the lowest number available at Arsenal - 2.

The number 13 would also be an awkward fit, but 20, 22 or 26 would look much cleaner for a deep-lying midfielder and are up for grabs - all have been vacated players currently out on loan.

27, 28, 29, 32, 33 and a selection of numbers from 36 upwards, not already assigned to Under-23 players are also available for Jorginho to choose from.