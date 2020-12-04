Jose Mourinho Admits Tottenham Could Not Afford to Pay Willian Wages

Jose Mourinho has started the mind games ahead of this weekend's north London derby, claiming Tottenham 'didn't have the money' to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Willian.

The Brazilian signed for the Gunners on a free transfer last summer following the expiration of his deal with Chelsea. He departed the west London club with a significant medal haul, having won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho has begun to stoke the fire ahead of the north London derby | Guenther Iby/Getty Images

Mourinho and Willian worked together during the Portuguese tactician's second spell at Stamford Bridge, and while the Spurs boss admitted that he admires him as a player, Spurs weren't in a position to compete with the financial muscle of Arsenal.

“We don’t have money for Willian,” Mourinho told reporters in his press conference, quoted by the

Telegraph. “We cannot pay the wages that he gets at Arsenal so I didn’t want to waste our time because we cannot pay these wages.

“He is still dangerous, he is still one of the best players in the Premier League. Apart from that, he is a good friend. I have nothing to hide in relation to that. We keep in touch, we keep in contact, we call each other. We wish good things to each other. He is my friend and of course he is a very good player.”

This Sunday's clash will be the second north London derby Mourinho has taken charge of Spurs for, having masterminded their 2-1 over Arsenal in July.