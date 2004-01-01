 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Jurgen Klopp hails Arsenal's approach to transfers ahead of Liverpool rebuild

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals he has been impressed with Arsenal's rebuild under Mikel Arteta, with the two sides facing off on Sunday.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards