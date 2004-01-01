Jurgen Klopp references Arsene Wenger humiliation in defence of 1,000th match

Jurgen Klopp joked his 1,000th game in management went better than Arsene Wenger's after Liverpool's goalless draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

The Reds boss headed into the landmark game with his side in poor form, sitting well outside the top four following consecutive losses to Brighton and Brentford.

He would have fancied his chances of claiming victory at Anfield too, with opponents Chelsea doing even worse in recent times. However, Graham Potter's team were able to hold the hosts to a 0-0 draw and were arguably the better team, creating clearer chances across the 90 minutes.

However, Klopp wasn't too disappointed, saying his 1,000th match wasn't that bad compared to Wenger's, which also came against Chelsea and ended in a humiliating defeat.

"Arsene Wenger lost his 1,000th game 6-0 so I'm pretty happy," the German said after the match.

All in all, he felt Liverpool took a step in the right direction by keeping a clean sheet against Potter and co.

“We had good spells but couldn’t keep it up,” he told BT Sport after the game. "We have to be ready for little steps, and this is a little step. We didn’t concede against Chelsea, which is good.

“We didn’t create an awful lot of chances but we had them. We defended more with passion than clear organisation, so in the end I am OK with 0-0. You have to accept it.

"Both teams were very aggressive. It was hectic in moments. We have to build on stuff.”