Juventus offered Frenkie de Jong as Arthur replacement

Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong as a replacement for Arthur Melo, 90min understands, with the Brazilian the subject of a loan bid from Arsenal.

De Jong is one of three Barcelona stars who new manager Xavi is keen to shift in the near future - alongside Sergino Dest and Marc-Andre ter Stegen - after a disappointing dip in form during the 2021/22 season. The Dutch midfielder was signed from Ajax for a whopping €75m in 2019, but he has failed to replicate his remarkable form in Amsterdam since joining the Catalan club.

Juve are interested in bringing De Jong to Turin, but 90min has been told that Barcelona's insistence that any move would need to be permanent - or at the very least an 18-month loan - could put a spanner in the works.

There is a similar issue with Arthur's proposed switch to north London. Last week 90min reported that Arsenal had made an offer to sign Arthur on loan until the end of the season, with the Gunners willing to pay the midfielder's wages in full.

However, although Juventus are open to letting the 25-year-old leave the club, 90min has learned that they are keen to offload him on a longer-term basis and would likely not accept any short-term loan deal.

Arthur is not the only midfielder the Gunners are said to be keen on. Technical Director Edu is a huge fan of Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes, although the hefty price tag on his head makes a January move difficult.

90min also reported in December that Paris Saint-Germain offered a number of Premier League clubs the chance to sign Georginio Wijnaldum on loan this January. Arsenal were one of the clubs who did not dismiss the idea of accepting a loan deal, and have asked to be kept informed regarding any such move.