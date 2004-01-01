 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Kai Havertz's Arsenal shirt number leaked

Kai Havertz's choice of shirt number at Arsenal has been revealed in a leaked interview. His transfer from Chelsea has not yet been confirmed.

Kai Havertz's choice of shirt number at Arsenal has been revealed in a leaked interview.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards