 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Kai Havertz's first interview as Arsenal player leaked online

Arsenal's first interview with Kai Havertz has been leaked online with the Gunners still yet to confirm his £65m transfer from Chelsea.

Arsenal's first interview with Kai Havertz has been leaked online with the Gunners still yet to confirm the deal.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards