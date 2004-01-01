Teams
Kieran Tierney addresses rumours of rift with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Kieran Tierney responds to rumours he clashed with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal before his loan to Real Sociedad.
Kieran Tierney has denied rumours a clash with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta led to his move away from the club this summer.
