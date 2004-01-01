Kolo Toure appointed Wigan Athletic manager

Ivory Coast legend Kolo Toure has taken up his first managerial role after being appointed the new boss of Wigan Athletic.

Toure had been part of Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff at Celtic and then Leicester City following his retirement from playing in 2017, but has now left the King Power Stadium.

Reports suggested Wigan were looking at Kolo and his brother Yaya Toure, who is currently working in Tottenham's academy setup, as candidates to replace outgoing manager Leam Richardson, and have now settled on the former.

Wigan CEO Malachy Brannigan said: "We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the Board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

"We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

"From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the Club - with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

"There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the Football Club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the Club stronger."

Toure first arrived in England in 2002 as a 20-year-old, signing for Arsenal following a short trial. He went on to play a major role at the heart of defence during their 2003/04 'Invincibles' campaign, missing just one Premier League game that season.

The Ivorian then signed for Manchester City in 2009 and was part of the side which claimed their first Premier League title three years later.

In 2013, Toure was first signed by Rodgers with Liverpool, spending three seasons at Anfield and also sporadically featuring under Jurgen Klopp.

Toure reunited with Rodgers at Celtic for the 2016/17 season, making 17 appearances for the Hoops before retiring and moving into a coaching role.