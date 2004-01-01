Leandro Trossard reveals motivation behind Arsenal move

Leandro Trossard says he is excited to get started at new club Arsenal following his move from Brighton.

The Belgian demanded a departure from the south coast and alleged a disagreement with head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Arsenal and Brighton quickly agreed a £27m deal and Trossard was announced as a Gunner on Friday.

“I’m really excited to get started,” he told Arsenal.com. “This is a big club and I’m ready to show the fans what I can do. Everyone has seen how well we’re doing already and I’m here to help achieve their dreams - including myself.

“I’m going to take it day by day, work hard and try to help the team to achieve their goals. [I want to] get better as well. I know the manager is a great coach and I hope to be involved in doing great things and getting better as a player in every aspect.

“I’m really excited to see the fans in the stadium. I hope I can give you my all. I want to try and create as many magic moments as possible, and hopefully we can celebrate together.

“They told me they really like me as a player, that I would really suit the system and how they want to play. It helps me that I’m versatile and that I can play in different positions. They’re looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I’m really excited to work with them and I think Mikel is a top coach.

Trossard scored seven league goals for Brighton during the first half of the season and the 28-year-old added he is glad for the opportunity at a big club like Arsenal.

“This has been my best season in the Premier League,” he added. “We did a great job at Brighton and my form there has been really good. After the World Cup, I didn’t play much because of the situation but I’m just so excited to start here with Arsenal and show myself on the biggest stage for a top club.

“[The club] has so much history and I want to be part of that history going on. That’s why I joined this project. I’m really excited to be here. I want to show myself to all the fans and on the biggest stage.”

Arsenal are hopeful the Premier League will authorise Trossard's availability against Manchester United on Sunday after submitting all the relevant paperwork.