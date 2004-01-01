Leandro Trossard's agent reveals how Arsenal beat Tottenham to January transfer

The agent of Leandro Trossard has suggested that the new Arsenal forward would have signed for Tottenham this month if they didn't dither in negotiations.

The Belgium international sealed a move away from Brighton earlier this week following a fall-out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

After missing out on the signing of top target Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Arsenal swiftly switched gears and swooped in to take Trossard off the Seagulls' hands this week.

However, he could have been heading to a different part of north London, with Trossard's agent, Josy Comhair, revealing talks were held with Spurs this month. However, they were not as easy to negotiate with as Arsenal.

"Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks. But it was 'we want him, but wait this, wait that'. Wednesday we got in touch with Arsenal - 24 hours later they had an agreement," Comhair said.

Tottenham remain in the market to sign another forward this month but will have to get by without Trossard, who could make his Arsenal debut against Manchester United in a huge clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Trossard has already scored seven Premier League goals this season - Martin Odegaard is the only Arsenal player to have grabbed more so far.