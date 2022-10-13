Leeds United vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Leeds United welcome league-leading Arsenal to Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

After a personnel overhaul in the summer, a team that unmistakably has Jesse Marsch's stamp all over it have endured a destabilising slump since the high of romping past Chelsea in August.

Arsenal have ploughed to the top of the table with eight wins from their first nine games of the campaign - Leeds only won nine matches across the entirety of last season.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between two clubs enjoying and enduring contrasting trajectories.

Where are Leeds vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Leeds, England

Leeds, England Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Date: Sunday 16 October

Sunday 16 October Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST

14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST VAR: Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Leeds vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Leeds: 0 Wins

Arsenal: 4 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Leeds: LDLDL

Arsenal: WWWWW

Leeds team news

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Leo Fuhr Hjelde went under the knife at the start of October. Dallas' return from a long-term layoff is down to its final couple of months while Forshaw and Hjelde are set to be available again within the next four weeks.

Teenager Archie Gray is still struggling with a fractured toe but Junior Firpo is expected to be back in contention after sitting out last weekend's loss to Crystal Palace. Luis Sinisterra's suspension has concluded.

Leeds predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Leeds Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford.

Bench: Klaesson, Ayling, Summerville, Llorente, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta shuffled his pack for the trip into the Arctic Circle on Thursday night, resting a number of his key starters. Gabriel Jesus wasn't part of the squad that ventured into the wintry north though his absence is thought to have been purely precautionary after a typically physical outing against Liverpool last weekend.

Those that did feature in the narrow victory against Bodo/Glimt managed to avoid injuring themselves on the artificial surface.

However, the Gunners are still without Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (thigh). Oleksandr Zinchenko recently sustained another muscular injury which clouds his availability this Sunday.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Bench: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Leeds vs Arsenal score prediction

Marsch insisted that his side's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was "a step in the right direction" given the proactive approach which unsettled the Eagles for much of the contest.

However, Arsenal - especially in such ebullient form - represent a different proposition altogether (even if they also have a Vieira). The Gunners have been far from infallible during their stellar start - and Leeds may cause them a problem in transition - but Arteta's side will almost welcome Leeds' press given the comfort in tight spaces they have demonstrated in abundance this term.

Prediction: Leeds 1-3 Arsenal